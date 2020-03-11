WicklowTown.ie to host very first Digital St. Patrick’s Day Parade

You can’t keep the Irish spirit down, and even while St. Patrick’s Day parades all over Ireland (and the world) are being cancelled, Wicklow Town have come up with a unique solution to keep the celebrations alive.

The Wicklow Town Team in conjunction with the Wicklow Chamber of Commerce and the Wicklow Town St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee have come up with a way unique way to celebrate St. Patrick’s.

WicklowTown.ie will be holding the very first Digital St. Patrick’s Day Parade on their Facebook page next week in lieu of the cancelled event – and they’re asking YOU to send in your favourite photos, videos, or memories in any form so that they can share them on the day!

All you have to do is send your photos, memories, or videos to hello@wicklowtown.ie or send them to the Wicklow Town Facebook page and get ready for nostalgia and fun when the day arrives.

There may even be some surprises in store for the best entries! Watch this space.