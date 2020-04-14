14 deaths and 212 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

10 deaths located in the east, 4 in the South

the patients included 7 females and 7 males.

8 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 85 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 212 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Wednesday 1st April. There are now 3,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 30th of March there were 77 cases in County Wicklow.