14 deaths and 212 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
- 10 deaths located in the east, 4 in the South
- the patients included 7 females and 7 males.
- 8 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.
There have now been 85 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 212 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Wednesday 1st April. There are now 3,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of the 30th of March there were 77 cases in County Wicklow.