14 deaths and 430 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

Easter Sunday’s figures show that 14 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
- 12 deaths located in the east and 2 in the west of the country
- the people included 6 females and 8 males
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80
- 10 people were reported as having underlying health conditions
There have now been 334 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 1pm Sunday 12th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;
- an additional 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories
- an additional 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany (these represent samples taken weeks ago)
With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of the 9th of April there were 246 cases in County Wicklow.