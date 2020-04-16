16 deaths and 370 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 16 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

11 deaths located in the east, 4 in the north west, 1 in the west of the country

the patients included 6 females and 10 males

4 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 78

There have now been 174 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 6th April.

There are now 5,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 4th of April there were 142 cases in County Wicklow.