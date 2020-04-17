17 deaths and 331 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died:
- 15 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south, 1 in the west of the country
- the patients included 4 females and 13 males
- 13 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 77
There have now been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, Saturday 4 April. There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of the 2nd of April there were 112 confirmed cases in County Wicklow