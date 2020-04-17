2020 Tinahely Agricultural Show cancelled due to CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic

The 2020 County show in Tinahely has been cancelled, the committee made a statement on Thursday night which read as follows.

“The Tinahely Agricultural Society has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 crisis and the disruption it has caused for national and local events. Following consultation with our own members and taking account of the recent recommendation by the Irish Shows Association, that affiliated shows should not proceed this year, we have regrettably taken the decision to cancel the 85th Tinahely Agricultural Show which was due to take place on the August 3rd 2020.

We understand that this decision will be disappointing for our community of members, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, trade stands, judges and competitors and indeed the whole Wicklow and Leinster community. We have not taken this decision lightly but rather in the interests of public health and safety, we believe we have no other option but to cancel the 2020 show.

We understand this is a very difficult time for so many of the community and in particular small businesses and our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. Please keep safe and continue to follow the HSE guidelines on social distancing.

We will take the time to ensure that this ever popular family show will be even bigger and better in 2021.”