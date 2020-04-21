21 deaths and 390 new cases of the Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
- 17 deaths located in the east, 2 in the south, 2 in the west of the country
- the patients included 9 females and 12 males
- 12 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 81
There have now been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 390 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 5th April.
There are now 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of the 3rd of March there were 132 cases in County Wicklow.