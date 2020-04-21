21 deaths and 390 new cases of the Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

17 deaths located in the east, 2 in the south, 2 in the west of the country

the patients included 9 females and 12 males

12 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 81

There have now been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

