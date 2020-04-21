fbpx

21 deaths and 390 new cases of the Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

  • 17 deaths located in the east, 2 in the south, 2 in the west of the country
  • the patients included 9 females and 12 males
  • 12 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
  • the median age of today’s reported deaths is 81

There have now been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 390 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 5th April.

There are now 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 3rd of March there were 132 cases in County Wicklow.

