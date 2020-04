The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has been informed that 22 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There have now been 120 deaths from COVID-19 in Ireland.

A further 424 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 4273 in Ireland.

As of the 31st of March there were 105 cases in County Wicklow.