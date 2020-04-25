25 deaths and 365 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. There have now been 235 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
- 13 deaths located in the east, 8 in the north, 2 in the south and 2 in the west of the country
- the people included 10 females and 15 males
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80
- 18 people were reported as having underlying health conditions
365 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of the 6th of April there were 181 cases in County Wicklow.