25 deaths and 365 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. There have now been 235 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

13 deaths located in the east, 8 in the north, 2 in the south and 2 in the west of the country

the people included 10 females and 15 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80

18 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

365 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 6th of April there were 181 cases in County Wicklow.