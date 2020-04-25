fbpx

25 deaths and 365 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. There have now been 235 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

  • 13 deaths located in the east, 8 in the north, 2 in the south and 2 in the west of the country
  • the people included 10 females and 15 males
  • the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80
  • 18 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

365 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 6th of April there were 181 cases in County Wicklow.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Please contact us for use of this image