25 deaths and 480 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Of the 25 deaths:

the median age was 82

the people included 11 females and 14 males

16 of the 28 had an underlying condition

There have now been 287 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland.

480 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 7054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Including test results which have been sent to Germany for testing (which may include tests from older cases) the total figure of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland now stands at 8089.

As of the 8th of April there were 237 cases in County Wicklow.