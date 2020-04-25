fbpx

25 deaths and 480 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Of the 25 deaths:

  • the median age was 82
  • the people included 11 females and 14 males
  • 16 of the 28 had an underlying condition

There have now been 287 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland.

480 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 7054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Including test results which have been sent to Germany for testing (which may include tests from older cases) the total figure of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland now stands at 8089.

As of the 8th of April there were 237 cases in County Wicklow.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Please contact us for use of this image