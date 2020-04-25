25 deaths and 480 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
Of the 25 deaths:
- the median age was 82
- the people included 11 females and 14 males
- 16 of the 28 had an underlying condition
There have now been 287 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland.
480 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 7054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Including test results which have been sent to Germany for testing (which may include tests from older cases) the total figure of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland now stands at 8089.
As of the 8th of April there were 237 cases in County Wicklow.