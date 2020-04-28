28 deaths and 936 new cases of the Coronavirus confirmed

The HPSC has been notified that 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died

936 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland

There are now 17,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, with a total of 794 deaths

As of last Saturday 9,233 had fully recovered from the virus

There are 469 cases in County Wicklow as of the 21st of April

Earlier today Health Minister Simon Harris said ” The reproductive rate has fallen even further to between 0.5 and 1. At beginning of April, 100 people a day were being admitted to hospital with #COVID19. That is now reduced to 40. The next 12 days matter and what you do matters.”