31 deaths and 376 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Department of Health has announced that a further 31 people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

376 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland.

The total of deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,190 , while the number of confirmed cases is 20,253.

Earlier today Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said “The numbers around ICU admissions, new cases and deaths due to Covid-19 “just aren’t good enough yet” to start easing restrictions.

“Maybe it’ll change significantly by Friday, but as things stand I don’t think we’re there yet,”