31 deaths and 527 (992) new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

31 people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

These cases are made up of:

26 deaths located in the east, 3 in the north west, 1 in the south and 1 in the west of the country

18 females and 13 males

people with a median age of 82

25 people with underlying health conditions

There have now been 365 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

In terms of new cases there have been:

527 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland with 365 deaths.