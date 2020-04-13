31 deaths and 527 (992) new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

31 people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
These cases are made up of:
- 26 deaths located in the east, 3 in the north west, 1 in the south and 1 in the west of the country
- 18 females and 13 males
- people with a median age of 82
- 25 people with underlying health conditions
There have now been 365 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
In terms of new cases there have been:
- 527 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories
- 465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany
With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland with 365 deaths.