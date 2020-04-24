37 deaths and 577 new cases of Coronavirus

The HPSC has been notified that 37 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

577 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland.

There are now 18,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, with a total of 829 deaths (two deaths that had previously been reported are no longer classified as related to Covid-19).

As of last Saturday 9,233 had fully recovered from the virus

There are 506 cases in County Wicklow as of the 22nd of April

Earlier today Taoiseach Leo Varadkar appealed for people to keep obeying the current Covid-19 restrictions.

At today’s briefing he said

“People breaking the rules should bear in mind the consequences, it could be having to extend the current lockdown for two to three weeks.

“We want to be in a position where we can ease restrictions but that is not going to be possible if the virus begins to reproduce at a faster rate,” he said.

“I would really appeal to people [to obey the restrictions] as the next 11 days are going to be crucial.

“I don’t want to be seen as waving a big stick but common sense should prevail. It is a real worry that people are becoming more lax.”