38 deaths and 657 (1,068) new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

38 people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 444 deaths

677 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland as well as 411 old tested in Germany (which are older cases)

There are now 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

There were 29 deaths in the East, 6 in the west and 3 in the South of the country

16 were females and 22 males, the median age of the people who died was 84 and 28 people had underlying health conditions

There have now been 444 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland

As of the 13 of April there were 342 cases in County Wicklow