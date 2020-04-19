39 deaths and 445 (493) new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The HPSC has been notified that 39 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 610 deaths

445 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland as well as 48 tested in Germany (which are older cases)

There are now 15,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

The deaths included 19 females and 20 males, the median age of the people who died was 84, 29 people had underlying health conditions

37 of the deaths were in the East of the country while there were 2 in the West

There have been 437 cases in County Wicklow as of the 17th of April

In the weekly briefing by the HSE today, it was announced the backlog of testing for Covid-19 has been eliminated