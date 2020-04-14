fbpx

41 deaths and 548 (832) new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

  • 36 deaths located in the east, 4 in the west, 1 in the south of the country
  • the people included 16 females and 25 males
  • the median age of today’s reported deaths is 85
  • 31 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 406 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Tuesday 14th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

  • an additional 548 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories
  • an additional 284 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 11,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 12th of April there were 317 cases in County Wicklow.

