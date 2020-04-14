41 deaths and 548 (832) new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

36 deaths located in the east, 4 in the west, 1 in the south of the country

the people included 16 females and 25 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 85

31 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 406 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Tuesday 14th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

an additional 548 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

an additional 284 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 11,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 12th of April there were 317 cases in County Wicklow.