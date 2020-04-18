41 new deaths and 630 (778) new Coronavirus cases confirmed

The HPSC has been notified that 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 571 deaths

630 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland as well as 148 tested in Germany (which are older cases)

There are now 14, 758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

Of the 41 deaths 35 were in the East, 4 in the West and 2 were in the North West

The deaths included 23 females and 18 males, the median age of the people who died was 83 and 35 people had underlying health conditions

As of the 16th of April there were 391 cases in County Wicklow