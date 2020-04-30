43 deaths and 359 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Department of Health has announced that 43 people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

359 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland.

The total of deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,232, while the number of confirmed cases is 20,612.

The total amount that have recovered from the virus stands at 13,386.

As of the 28th of April there were 589 cases in County Wicklow.

Today Taoiseach Leo Varadker said a plan is being developed to relax the current Covid-19 lockdown, but any easing of the restrictions will be done gradually.

It is expected an announcement will be made on Government Restrictions tomorrow.

On Wednesday night Heath Minister Simon Harris Tweeted

“Conscious that every night we hear of the total number of people in Ireland who have been diagnosed with #Covid19 since the start. Thankfully so many recover from this awful virus. New figures tonight show that so far 70% of people diagnosed with the virus have recovered “

Speaking in the Dáil today Minister Harris said ” Modelling suggests that restrictions and efforts by the public have saved over 3,500 lives.

The Irish reproductive number for Covid-19 is 0.5 to 0.8. It is “quite an achievement by the people of this country.”