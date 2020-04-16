43 new deaths and 629 (724) new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

43 people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 486 deaths (1 death that was reported earlier has now been discounted)

629 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland as well as 95 tested in Germany (which are older cases)

There are now 13,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

34 deaths were in the east of the country, while there were 4 in the West and 5 in the South

21 females and 22 males, the median age of the people who died was 84, 27 people had underlying health conditions

As of the 14th of April there were 375 cases in County Wicklow