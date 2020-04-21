44 new deaths and 388 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The HPSC has been notified that 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 730 deaths (1 death has been de-notified from earlier figures)

388 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland

There are now 16,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

The deaths included 26 females and 18 males, the median age of the people who died was 87 and 33 people had underlying health conditions

37 of the deaths were in the east of the country, 2 in the west, 2 in the north west and 3 in the south

As of the 19th of April there were 446 cases in County Wicklow