44 new deaths and 597 (709) new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The HPSC has been notified that 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 530 deaths

597 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland as well as 112 tested in Germany (which are older cases)

There are now 13,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

33 of the deaths were in the east of the country, 5 in the west while the south and the north west had 3 each

Of the 44 deaths there were 19 females and 25 males, the median age of the people who died was 84, 25 people had underlying health conditions

As of the 15th of April there were 384 cases in County Wicklow