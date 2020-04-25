52 new deaths and 377 new cases confirmed

The HPSC has been notified that 42 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. There have also been a total of 10 probable deaths due to COVID-19 bringing the total death total to 1,063 (3 have been de-notified from earlier statistics.) A probable death is a death where a laboratory test has not been done but where a doctor believes a death is associated with COVID-19).

377 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland.

There are now 18,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 23rd of April there were 558 confirmed cases in County Wicklow.