59 deaths and 229 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Department of Health has announced that a further 59 people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

229 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland.

The total of deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,159, while the number of confirmed cases is 19,877.

Following a briefing with the Cabinet today, it is unlikely restrictions will be lifted next Tuesday the 5th of May.

Taoiseach Leo Varadker told the Cabinet there are no indications that virus levels are low enough to allow any easing of restrictions.