74 Year Old Janet Smith Runs 5k A Day in Her Garden for Purple House

Inspirational 74 year old Janet Smith from Shankill in Co. Dublin has set herself the challenge of running 5km a day in her back garden to raise funds for Purple House Cancer Support Centre and their services for Cancer patients during Covid 19.

Janet’s goal is to run two marathons in her garden!

Janet was inspired to take up the challenge as her husband William had prostate Cancer and both Janet and William availed of the services of Purple House.

In the last three days alone, Janet has ran 22.3km in her back garden!

Members of the public can donate to Janet’s Garden Marathon here www.idonate.ie/JanetSmith

Janet’s efforts are helping Purple House to support Cancer patients nationwide in the following ways:

– Telephone Counselling by the Purple House team of Accredited Counsellors & Psychotherapists.



– Hospital Transport for chemotherapy and radiotherapy – to ensure that patients still attend their appointments.

– The Provision of Food Hampers for patients who are isolating. To limit patients visiting supermarkets.



– Our Telephone support line to ensure families living with Cancer are supported during this worrying time.

Purple House Cancer Support Centre’s services are available by calling 01-2866966 or visit www.purplehouse.ie