77 deaths and 401 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The HPSC has been notified that 77 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 687 deaths

401 additional cases have been confirmed

There are now 15,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

The deaths included 42 females and 31 males (4 cases have not been fully notified) , the median age of the people who died was 84, 54 people had underlying health conditions

67 deaths were in the east of the country, 4 in the west, 4 in the north west and 2 in the south

As of the 18th of April there were 444 cases in County Wicklow