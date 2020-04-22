9,233 have fully recovered from Coronavirus

Minister Simon Harris tweeted some good news concerning the Coronvirus on Tuesday evening.

In a Tweet the Minister said “Analysis from Saturday shows of 15,185 people diagnosed with #Covid19 in Ireland, 9,233 have fully recovered.”Please keep at it, stay the course and please #StayAtHome “

While the figures each day update the nation on deaths and new cases very little is mentioned about recovery.

The Department of Heath’s dashboard listed 25 recoveries for the first number of weeks which was then updated to 77 for the last two weeks, the number now stands at 9,233.

Members of the public are being asked to do what they are doing, Stay at home, Keep your Social Distance and remember to keep to your 2km.