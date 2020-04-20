A sunny week ahead for Wicklow

It may be a slight consolation to know that, even though we are entering yet another week of Government Restrictions, the sun is going to be out in force in our beautiful county this week.

It’s going to be a bright and sunny week ahead with temperatures rising up to 19 degrees.

Today (as you may have noticed) is dry and sunny, and you can expect much more of the same from now until Friday, with temperatures hovering between 16 – 18 degrees over the week.

While this may seem like the time to hit the beach or take to one of our beauty spots for a wander – we ask that you please comply with the current Government restrictions and stay at home. There are plenty of things to do in the garden, and remember, you can still take a 2km walk from your home.

To keep within your 2km limit visit 2kmfromhome