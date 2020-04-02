Allianz Ireland introduce measures to help individual customers and businesses

- Car insurance cover will be provided and maintained for customers waiting for an NCT test.
Allianz Ireland has today introduced eight further measures to help both personal and business customers cope with unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past week we have introduced several new measures to help our personal and business customers during this time. We have also been working hard to ensure that our customer service lines, customer claims lines, 24/7 emergency assistance, and claims payments can be managed safely by our dedicated team of over 600 people here in Ireland and in line with the cover provided in our policies.
In addition to the 14 measures introduced last week, today we want to share details of some new measures that we are introducing to help people and businesses throughout this national and international emergency.
We are introducing the following measures with immediate effect.
To support Business Customers:
We know that business customers are experiencing financial challenges. We will help these customers by:
- Café and restaurants: In response to the Government’s announcement that all restaurants and cafes must close unless they can offer a takeaway option, we are extending our cover to facilitate this. For the duration of the COVID-19 closure period all restaurant and café policies will now include cover for takeaway services automatically. This cover is provided on the basis that all reasonable precautions are taken and that the HSE Guidelines regarding COVID-19 are adhered to.
- Supermarkets and Newsagents: We are extending cover on Supermarkets and Newsagents to include delivery for the duration of the COVID 19 crisis period. This is to facilitate the delivery of groceries or other necessary products to customers who may not be able to make it to the store. This cover is provided on the basis that all reasonable precautions are taken and that the HSE Guidelines regarding COVID-19 are adhered to.
- CRVT testing: We understand that customers are unable to undertake CRVT tests due to the Government restrictions at this time; and so we would like to reassure our customers that commercial insurance cover will continue to be provided and maintained during this time.
For individual Customers: We are extending features of our car, home and pet insurance products as follows:
- Owner Occupied Home / Family Homes: The period of time after which we may exclude certain covers under your home insurance, due to the property being unoccupied, has been extended from 35 days to 60 days. This means that if you are unable to check on your home, full cover will apply for up to 60 days, at which point cover will be reduced as per our standard policy terms and conditions if the property remains unoccupied. This takes effect from 27th March onwards.
- Holiday Homes / Buy-to-Let: Similarly, if you have a Holiday Home the requirement for the property to be checked once every 30 days will be extended to up to 60 days during this time. For a Buy-to-Let property that is unoccupied, the same extension from 35 days up to 60 days applies.
- NCT tests: We understand that customers are unable to undertake NCT tests due to the Government restrictions at this time; and so we would like to reassure our existing and new customers that car insurance cover will continue to be provided and maintained during this time.
- Reassurance for pet owners: To provide reassurance to pet owners that may require hospitalisation due to the COVID-19 virus, we have implemented a temporary measure where they can now claim for boarding fees for their dog or cat from the first day of their hospitalisation recognising that with the restrictions of self-isolation they may not be able to seek the usual support of friends or family, previously, they would have had to wait until day 4 to present a claim.
- No cancellation fees: This will apply to any direct customer during the COVID-19 Government restrictions; where their circumstances require them to cancel their Insurance policy. For our retail broker customers, we are working with our third party software providers to implement this measure also as soon as possible.