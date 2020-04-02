Allianz Ireland introduce measures to help individual customers and businesses

Car insurance cover will be provided and maintained for customers waiting for an NCT test.

The requirement for properties to be checked within a certain timeframe to ensure cover is maintained has now been extended for owner occupier homes, holiday homes and buy-to let.

Allianz Ireland has today introduced eight further measures to help both personal and business customers cope with unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past week we have introduced several new measures to help our personal and business customers during this time. We have also been working hard to ensure that our customer service lines, customer claims lines, 24/7 emergency assistance, and claims payments can be managed safely by our dedicated team of over 600 people here in Ireland and in line with the cover provided in our policies.

In addition to the 14 measures introduced last week, today we want to share details of some new measures that we are introducing to help people and businesses throughout this national and international emergency.

We are introducing the following measures with immediate effect.

To support Business Customers:

We know that business customers are experiencing financial challenges. We will help these customers by:

Café and restaurants: In response to the Government’s announcement that all restaurants and cafes must close unless they can offer a takeaway option, we are extending our cover to facilitate this. For the duration of the COVID-19 closure period all restaurant and café policies will now include cover for takeaway services automatically. This cover is provided on the basis that all reasonable precautions are taken and that the HSE Guidelines regarding COVID-19 are adhered to.

Supermarkets and Newsagents: We are extending cover on Supermarkets and Newsagents to include delivery for the duration of the COVID 19 crisis period. This is to facilitate the delivery of groceries or other necessary products to customers who may not be able to make it to the store. This cover is provided on the basis that all reasonable precautions are taken and that the HSE Guidelines regarding COVID-19 are adhered to.

CRVT testing: We understand that customers are unable to undertake CRVT tests due to the Government restrictions at this time; and so we would like to reassure our customers that commercial insurance cover will continue to be provided and maintained during this time.

For individual Customers: We are extending features of our car, home and pet insurance products as follows: