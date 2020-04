The Byrne family from Kilcarra in Arklow were left disappointed after filming of an ad for the Aldi Swap and Save campaign was cancelled last month due to the Coronavirus.

Rather than miss out the family got together with their Grandad and produced a home-made ad using their parents mobile phones.

They then sent the footage to Aldi, who uploaded the ad to their Social Media, and has now been watched nearly 100,000 times.

Meet The Byrnes 👋 This fun-loving Swap and Save family from Wicklow made this impressive at-home TV ad. ‘The kids knew more than I expected filming off the phone and cutting and even did a storyboard. I would say it’s 90 percent them. But the Oscar must go to their Grandad…’ – Mum, Gillian. #ApartButNeverCloser Posted by Aldi Ireland on Thursday, 9 April 2020