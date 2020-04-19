Arklow Municipal District Student Garden Design Competition 2020

With schools closed at present, Arklow Municipal District is launching its new Student Garden Design Competition. This replaces the School Garden Competition launched in March.

The competition invites students to design a garden for their school.

The winning designer in each category will receive a cash prize of €50 and €150 garden voucher for their school. There are a number of runners up prizes also.

There are three categories in the competition:-

6-10 year olds

11-14 year olds

15-18 year olds

The design should focus on biodiversity, edible garden, sustainability and environmentally friendly practices, bee-friendliness (with a strong focus on the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan), special features and gardens that have a lot of art and colour.

The competition encourages creativity in the pupils while also learning about the environment.

It is open to all students both Primary and Secondary in Arklow Municipal District.

The finalists will present their design at the awards ceremony.

Entries close on Friday 22nd May 2020 at 4pm.

For more details please visit our website on www.wicklow.ie. Any queries please email: arklowmd@wicklowcoco.ie.