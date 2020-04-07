Arklow organisation that promotes mental well-being has helped raise over €1000 for charity

By Sean Power

On April 4th Release Wellness which was founded by Aisling Nolan, hosted an all-day live stream on Facebook and Instagram of various local wellness instructors, fitness instructors and artists. Along with the live stream, a Go Fund Me page was set up in aid of Meals on Wheels Arklow who “provide meals to the elderly, infirm, housebound, sick and people convalescing”. The charity has apparently been struggling to cope with the excess demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Aisling, she and her fiancé Andy O’ Hart decided to set up the fundraiser as they wanted to find a way to help those in need during the pandemic, which also benefitted people’s mental health. “I was inspired to do it as I run my own exercise classes and see the benefit of physical exercise on people’s mental health. Not everybody finds that mental release in the same way, so one of the goals was also for people to try help ease their mental pressure by sampling the various classes and different workshops that are on offer in the community”. She said.

In total, the organisation helped raise €1,220 thanks to those who took part in the live stream and to the charitable donations from the viewers. “It’s absolutely incredible and I can’t thank all of the presenters enough for giving up their time to share their passion, and for everybody who generously donated. I’d also like to say a special thanks to Councillor Peir Leonard who was instrumental and always helps in any way she can.” Said Aisling.

Along with setting up the fundraiser, Aisling took part in the live stream, giving demonstrations from her exercise class ‘Pound With Ais’. Other instructors and artists who helped out included: Conor Byrne Fitness, Inner Smile (Michelle Whelan), Breda McDonald, Arc Healing (Aisling Plunkett), Sound Out Rhythm (Conor Moore), Laura Dance Health Fitness and Caoimhe Ni Music.