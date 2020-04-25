Broker Calls on Insurers Not to Exclude Van Drivers from any Possible Refunds

Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of Insuremyvan.ie, is calling on insurers to consider all motorists in their deliberations over partial insurance refunds,

“In light of reduced claims volumes, and following moves by insurers in the US & UK, we understand that insurers here are likely to issue refunds of some description to motorists. We welcome this, but we would urge those insurers to include van drivers.

Like others, many van drivers throughout the country have been legally precluded from carrying out their work, which means that their vehicles literally haven’t moved at all in recent weeks. In addition, many of these policy holders also own a car for personal use, so they are carrying the cost of insurance on this as well.

The volume of calls we received in relation to new claims involving vans has fallen off a cliff in the last few weeks, which indicates that insurance companies should have sufficient funds to give a rebate on current premiums.

Some insurers are reacting well to this crisis and have been working with us, as a result, we are in a position to offer a 10% discount to frontline workers on their car insurers.”