Noble Ciaron’s 5k for 5 days Challenge raises over 20k for charity

Last week Wicklow man Ciaron Noble set himself a target to raise €1,000 for Enable Ireland who continually do great work for children with disabilities. And also the St.Vincents Foundation to support our amazing frontliners.

Ciaron who suffers from Cerebral Palsy set himself a target to walk 5k a day up and down his garden without the aid of his crutches.

After five days he completed his task and has raised €23,430 with donations still coming in.

On Saturday he posted “Challenge complete!” You guys gave me so much in support/fundraising and I’m a man of my word, in return I gave you everything I had. I haven’t really taken in what’s happened, I was just so focused on every step. I still have so many people to thank, I’ll try get to people within the next few days.

Nothing is impossible, keep on keeping on.

CN x

You can still donate by visiting Crutchless Ciaron’s 5k for 5days Challenge