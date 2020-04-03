Citizens Information Centres in Co. Wicklow: response to COVID-19

Your local Citizens Information Centre provides you with a free, confidential and independent information, advice and advocacy service on your civil and social rights and entitlements in areas such as Social Welfare, Employment, Health Services and many more.

Telephone us on the number below if you wish discuss your query with an Information Officer:

Bray CIC Local Office: 0761 07 6780 Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.00pm

Alternatively email us at: bray@citinfo.ie – anytime

Please note that our CICs in Arklow and Wicklow Town have temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and all of their calls are being diverted to the Bray office. Regrettably, we are unable to provide a drop in service at this time in any of our offices around the county.

You can also access our service via the other contact details below:

National Citizens Information Phone Service 0761 07 4000 9.00am to 5.00pm Monday to Friday (may revert to 9.00am to 8.00pm in the near future)

National Citizens Information email and callback service covid19@citinfo.ie – anytime

You can also log on to our website: www.citizensinformation.ie

Stay safe.