Communities heartbroken at death of beautiful Fiona

The communities of Knockananna, Hacketstown, Kiltegan, Rathvilly and beyond have been left heartbroken at the untimely death of Fiona Whelan.

Fiona died following a tragic accident at Rathnagrew close to Knockananna on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of messages have been posted on Social Media from clubs and community groups around the country.

Rathdangan Community Council posted.

Rathdangan community would like to take this time to send much love to The family, Partner and Friends of Fiona Whelan on her sad passing. A beautiful girl inside and out always had a beautiful beaming smile and friendly words for everyone who passed her way. A girl who had so much ambition and zest for life with a mighty big heart…….Fiona lived her life to the fullest and she leaves behind a very big void in a lot of hearts…unfortunately because of the covid 19 crisis our community cant be as supportive physically as we would normally be at such a time but we want her family and Friends to know they are all in our hearts right now and we are thinking and praying for them all….Sending so much Love and Light.”

Message from Knockananna GAA

Bearing in mind current restrictions we invite people to pay their own tribute to Fiona at the Holy Year Cross at the village crossroads. You can leave a mass card, or write a note for Mick and the Whelan family.We will have cards there for people to write their messages of support.

People can leave flowers and everybody can bring a candle to represent your households support for Mick and the Whelan family at this difficult time.

One person will light all the candles at 9pm for the next few nights to remember Fiona.

We ask people to please adhere to social distancing rules when leaving your tribute .

RIP Fiona