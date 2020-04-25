Communities in Wicklow come together on Facebook to lift spirits during COVID-19

As people across Ireland adjust to unprecedented social distancing, communities in Wicklow are coming together online. Throughout the county, people are showing extraordinary acts of kindness and volunteerism through their personal Facebook and Instagram pages, or as part of new Coronavirus support Facebook Groups and initiatives.

An array of community groups from across the county have sprung up on Facebook over the past number of weeks. Rathdrum Help and Support Coronavirus 2020 Facebook Page has almost 300 members who are keeping community spirits high during social distancing by offering help to people who need it most, posting information on helpful local services and sharing funny and uplifting content to keep everyone smiling throughout the crisis. Bray Covid Isolation Community Help is connecting volunteers with vulnerable people and organisations who need additional support such as Alone, Meals on Wheels and the Co. Wicklow Volunteer Centre. Glenmalure Covid-19 Help Group 2020 is also helping neighbours in the mountain community stay in touch, share useful information and offer or ask for help from each other.

Sports clubs in Wicklow are also coming together to help keep athletes and families fit. The Wicklow GAA official Facebook Page is posting daily hurling and football techniques and tips so that people of all ages and skill levels can practice their skills while at home.

Music and entertainment are more important than ever right now and Wicklow musician Megan O’Neill is raising her voice to raise spirits, performing weekly concerts on Facebook Live. Music Generation Wicklow, meanwhile, is also moving music online, offering video tutorials in guitar, bass, singing and keyboard so people of all ages can keep busy and entertained at home.

Commenting on the community spirit of Wicklow, Head of Facebook Ireland Gareth Lambe said;

“People have always come to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to build community and connect with friends and family. In recent weeks, however, we are witnessing something truly remarkable. In the face of the unparalleled challenges, people in Wicklow are taking to our platforms to help not only their communities, friends and families, but frontline health workers, emergency service personnel and even complete strangers through these challenging times. We are seeing first-hand that when people are connected they can achieve extraordinary things.”

For accurate and up to date health information, go to the HSE website https://www.hse.ie/coronavirus/. To learn more about Facebook’s latest efforts on COVID-19 visit the Facebook Newsroom at www.about.fb.com/coronavirus