Dairy sector warns of crisis due to impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 could see the price being paid to dairy farmers fall by 20%, potentially costing the economy the equivalent of 11,000 jobs, warns the dairy sector.

Dairy Industry Ireland published the grim forecast recently, and noted that this is happening due to COVID-19 restrictions coupled with a lack of demand around the world.

The report also found that the dairy sector is one of the largest indigenous contributors to the Irish economy, and was estimated to be worth €11.3bn in 2020, before COVID-19.

Despite aid from the government, the report warns that more needs to be done to protect the industry.