Delays on N11 at Kilmacanogue as Gardai launch Operation Fanacht

There are delays on the N11 southbound at Kilmacanogue as Gardai in Wicklow launch Operation Fanacht.

Gardai are asking members of the public to stay at home and only travel if the journey is essential.

Penalties for non-compliance include fines of up to €2,500 and up to six months in prison.

Operation Fanacht – will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country.

The Operation will run from today at 12noon until Monday night, April 13.

It will involve thousands of checkpoints every day. At any one time, there will be over 2,500 Gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling.

