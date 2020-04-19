dlr Libraries launches new Book Drop service to cocooning residents

Friday 17 April marked the 5th anniversary of the launch of dlr LexIcon, the largest library and cultural space in the nation, and in a new initiative to mitigate COVID19 social isolation we are delighted to announce that under the banner of our existing Community Call service, members of the public who are cocooning at home can now be delivered library items!

During these COVID 19 restrictions our Library Service has expanded on its significant digital resources to offer as comprehensive a service as possible to library users. However, for those without access to online services these digital resources, while valuable, do not replace, for some members of our community, the joy of a physical book.

On our dlr Community Call helpline, the Council staff will take details and a library staff member will then handle the referral, contacting the individual and organising library material for them. The staff member will have a chat about what they like to read, listen or watch and we will endeavour to find some suitable items and possibly a wildcard book too!

The selection of books and other items is then delivered out to the recipient alongside a specially made small care parcel! Our care parcel includes some small items, including locally sourced soap, chocolate, some wildflower seeds and an art piece;

If you need a top-up selection of stock, you simply ring the Community Call number again and we will organise for additional material to go out to you. All items are on long loan, there are no overdue fines or fees and access to the service is always FREE.

Speaking of the launch of the initiative, An Cathaoirleach Councillor Shay Brennan said:

“This really is a very worthwhile added initiative by our Library Services, which ties in with the Councils existing Community Call helpline. Not everybody who is cocooning has access to digital resources and the delivery of books and other library items to those at home will really help to alleviate some of the unfortunate side effects of these necessary COVID19 restrictions, especially social isolation and difficulties accessing services. The addition of the care package is a very thoughtful touch at a time when kindness is very much appreciated.”

In addition to providing social support in the form of our book drop initiative we are currently assisting elderly, cocooning and vulnerable residents with grocery and pharmacy deliveries.

Reach us now on our dlr Community Call number: Freefone 1800 804 535 or 271 3199 and covidsupport@dlrcoco.ie, available seven days a week to take calls from 8am-8pm.

This new initiative tied to our dlr Community Call response will help to reassure people that we are thinking of them and want them to reach out to us. dlr Libraries services are looking forward to seeing everyone again when we re-open our library doors, but in the meantime we would encourage those cocooning to take advantage of our new service and to stay safe, stay well and stay home!

Pictured is Mairead McLoughlin receiving one of the support packs of books, organised by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Libraries for those over 70’s who are cocooning and unable to leave their homes.

Photos by Peter Cavanagh