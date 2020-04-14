Dunlavin woman appointed Garda Síochána Assistant Commissioner

There was good news in Dunlavin last week with the appointment of Chief Superintendent Anne Marie Cagney to the rank of Assistant Commissioner in the Garda Síochána.

She is the daughter of Nellie and the late Sean O’Sullivan. Her father Sean was Sergeant in Dunlavin and gave 31 years service in the area.

Anne Marie has 31 years experience in the Garda Síochána in both strategic and operational policing roles including responsibility for leading a significant programme of change and renewal.

Anne Marie was appointed as Chief Superintendent for the Dublin Metropolitan East Division in February, 2018. Previously, she was a Detective Superintendent with national responsibility for Human Trafficking Investigations and Organised Prostitution Investigations. She also held responsibility for the development of policies and support structures for victims of crime and worked in collaboration with partner agencies in educating and raising awareness of the effects and causes of trafficking.

She also held national responsibility for the Garda Victim Liaison Office, whose aim is to enhance the Garda service being provided to victims of crime and traumatic events by providing a respectful, reassuring, responsive and reliable service.

She is a trained Senior Investigating Officer and manages and coordinates the investigations of major crimes.

She is a holder of a degree in Law and an honours BSc degree in Police Management from University College Dublin. She successfully completed the Criminal Justice Strategic Leadership Course and has recently completed a Professional Certificate in Whistleblowing Law & Practice at University College Dublin.