“Four Kids and It” now airing on Sky Cinema

Sky Cinema is now airing “Four Kids and It” a children’s fantasy film which was part filmed in Wicklow.

The film which is based on a novel by Jacqueline Wilson stars Comedian Russell Brand who became a fixture around Wicklow Town during filming and the voice of Michael Caine.

Set on the beautiful Cornish coast, Four Kids and It is a fun-filled family adventure based on Jacqueline Wilson’s hugely popular children’s book, Four Children and It, in which four kids embark on the ultimate journey to discover if a magical creature can really make all their wishes come true.

New couple Alice (Patton) and David (Goode) take their less than enthusiastic children on a family holiday to a Cornish cottage to meet each other for the first time. The holiday takes an unexpected turn when, on the local beach, the kids discover a magical and very grumpy Psammead (Caine), a creature with the power to grant magical wishes. Unfortunately, they also run into local aristocratic oddball Tristan (Brand), who wants to capture the Psammead for his own gain. The ensuing adventure brings the new siblings together and helps them to accept their parents’ newfound happiness.

Filming “Four Kids and It” at the Black Castle in Wicklow Town