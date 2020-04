Gardai in Baltinglass were called to the local park this evening to disperse a large group of youngsters.

On arrival at the park Gardai said that as many as 30 youths were gathered around a fire.

The youths were directed home and Gardai extinguished the fire.

Today another 28 people died and 500 new cases of the Coronavirus were confirmed.

People are being asked to respect the Government guidelines, Keep your distance and Stay at home.

(Pic. Garda Siochana Wicklow )