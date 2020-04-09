Gardai investigate reports of open caravan parks in County Wicklow

Hugh O’Farrell-Walsh of East Coast FM News reports Gardai in Wicklow were asked to investigate reports earlier today that a caravan park in Brittas Bay had opened its gates and allowed access for people with mobile home there.

A number of public representatives have also made contact with Gardai regarding the claims that Potters Point Caravan Park is now open.

A number of locals have expressed concern that the facility has been operating as normal.

However Gardai say the majority of people in the park have been self isolating there for the past three weeks and that they are confident that it is not operating under normal circumstances.

Earlier today residents from Arklow voiced their concern on East Coast FM’s Morning show, local Councillor Pat Fitzgerald said he had been in contact with the local Gardai in relation to caravan parks, who said they were monitoring the situation to make sure all caravan parks were complying with the Government directives.