Gardai have removed a number of cars from an entrance to Knocksink Wood close to Enniskerry this afternoon.

Gardai are reminding members of the public not to make any non-essential journeys, and if you are out for a walk keep with-in the 2km limit to your home.

To make sure you are with-in 2km of your home visit 2km from home

(Pics.Garda Siochana Wicklow)

#stayathome