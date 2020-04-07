fbpx

Gardai request parking restrictions in Greystones Municipal District

As per request by An Garda Síochána and in order to assist in combating the spread of the Corona Virus the following parking restrictions are to be put in place from this weekend until further notice in the Greystones Municipal District area.

Car park closures:
1. Closing of the South Beach Car Park, Mill Road, Greystones, permanently
2. Closing of Park and Ride, Woodlands Avenue, Greystones, at weekends
3. Trafalgar Road, Car Park, Greystones at weekends
4. La Touch Road, Car Park, Greystones at weekends

Double Yellow Lines
1. Bellevue Hill at Kindlestown Woods entrance
2. Sea Road, Kilcoole, at Kilcoole Train Station
3. Sea Road, Newcastle at the beach railways level crossing access

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Wicklow County Council Community Call Helpline

Irish Rail to close car park at Kilcoole for Easter week-end

Wicklow’s Student Entrepreneurs Winners Announced

Notice from Greystones Municipal District

Wicklow County Council takes the lead in joining together local organisations to assist citizens during COVID-19

Wicklow based company step up to the mark in Covid-19 crises

Please contact us for use of this image