Gardai request parking restrictions in Greystones Municipal District

As per request by An Garda Síochána and in order to assist in combating the spread of the Corona Virus the following parking restrictions are to be put in place from this weekend until further notice in the Greystones Municipal District area.

Car park closures:

1. Closing of the South Beach Car Park, Mill Road, Greystones, permanently

2. Closing of Park and Ride, Woodlands Avenue, Greystones, at weekends

3. Trafalgar Road, Car Park, Greystones at weekends

4. La Touch Road, Car Park, Greystones at weekends

Double Yellow Lines

1. Bellevue Hill at Kindlestown Woods entrance

2. Sea Road, Kilcoole, at Kilcoole Train Station

3. Sea Road, Newcastle at the beach railways level crossing access