Gov.ie publishes helpful resources for managing mental health during COVID-19

The government have recently published a large pool of resources for those seeking help to manage their mental health during a very grim and isolating period.

Gove.ie’s In This Together offers practical advice for managing mental health, with nine sections dedicated to subjects such as eating healthily, cocooning, coping at home, helping in the community, information on local resources, and more.

It gives readers practical advice such as easily actionable ideas on what they can do to improve their own mental health or what they can do to reach out to others who may be vulnerable; from practicing relaxation techniques and switching off electronics to exercising and eating healthily.

Research by the HSE has shown that the COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on Irish people’s mental health. Some of the key findings;

● Isolation is likely to cause distress and mental health problems

● Overall level of worry is being scored consistently at almost 7/10

● Four out of five people are worried about their friends and family, and almost as many are worried about the economy

● ⅓ of people are worried/believe they will get the virus

However, the suggestions outlined on the In This Together campaign site are aimed at helping people to combat feelings of anxiety and isolation by engaging in activities that involve self-care, self-expression, and stress-relief.

Some of these activities and features of the site include:

A children’s play time resource called Let’s Play Ireland.

A resource for gardening enthusiasts called Bloom at Home.

A virtual fleadh in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Livestreamed concerts via the #Irelandperforms hashtag.

Motivational exercise videos.

Music-making initiatives for young people.

Online classes.

And much, much more that you can find here and here.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a time of crisis, there are many free online services and telephone supports you can access via the mental health directory here.