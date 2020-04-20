Homeless Facility in Bray gets green light

Wicklow County Council, in partnership with the Housing Agency, has agreed the acquisition of a property in Bray to develop a high-supported homeless facility for North Wicklow.

Homeless individuals throughout the county will benefit from the project which has been given the go-ahead by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The long-term plan for the facility, based on the presenting population in North Wicklow/Bray, incorporates a quality service model where there will be Cold Weather/Emergency beds, medium-term, high-supported accommodation units and a number of long term, supported accommodation units.

It will be staffed by on-site key workers linking in with clients to provide ongoing support.

Importantly, this facility also provides an immediate solution to the critical issues of ensuring the safety of clients accessing the Cold Weather Initiative during the COVID-19 crisis and providing Self Isolation units for homeless individuals, and as such, this is being given immediate priority.

Wicklow County Council, Chief Executive, Mr Frank Curran, stated: “This housing-led approach to combating homelessness is enshrined in ‘Rebuilding Ireland’ and is a key commitment in the Council’s Homelessness Action Plan. I would like to acknowledge the commitment and support of the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and the Housing Agency in progressing this project for Wicklow. The additional, immediate benefit to those homeless individuals who are particularly vulnerable during the current crisis is very welcome.”

Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Cllr Anne Ferris, welcomed the initiative noting that “This project will address homelessness for a cohort that is largely unreached and will ensure that both the short and long-term needs of the facility’s residents will be addressed. Homeless individuals will now be provided with a place of welcome, warmth and safety.”