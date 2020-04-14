Householders asked to bin not flush away antiseptic wipes

Householders are being asked to bin antiseptic wipes rather than flush them down the toilet.

The increase in usage of the wipes is causing problems in sewage schemes throughout the county.

Private householders with their own septic tanks are also being reminded as the wipes can cause blockages.

There has also been an increase of antiseptic wipes and disposable gloves littering the road networks throughout the county.

Irish Water say they are conscious that there is an increased usage of antiseptic wipes at this time. We would ask that these are disposed of in a bin as the flushing of wipes can cause blockages on the network.

When the 3 Ps (pee, poo and paper) are flushed down the toilet they travel along the sewer network to wastewater treatment plants. However, every day people flush thousands of items such as wet wipes, cotton bud sticks, nappies and cotton wool pads down the toilet instead of putting them in a bin. Flushing these items can have a negative impact on internal plumbing in homes and businesses, the wastewater network and our marine environment.