Hozier to release “The Parting Glass” in aid of Childline

Wicklow man Hozier has announced that he will digitally release his acclaimed Late Late Show rendition of “The Parting Glass” tomorrow Friday, with all proceeds going to the ISPCC/Childline.

Hozier sang the ballad when he appeared on The Late Late Show last month, and there has been a phenomenal reaction in the weeks since the performance.

The news of the digital release follows a series of Instagram live performances which saw Hozier and other artists joining forces with RTÉ 2FM to raise money for the ISPCC/Childline.

For more on the work of Childline, see: www.childline.ie. To donate €4.00, text CHILDHOOD to 50300. The ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60.

